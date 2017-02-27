Hillary Is President! Beyoncé Wins! Oscars Best Picture Mistake Produces Clever Envelope Memes

Warren Beatty mistakenly reading the wrong Best Picture envelope has produced a template for people who should’ve won.

If the 89th annual Academy Awards wasn’t meme-worthy already, the final winner of the night produced some of the most hilarious fan-made social media posts, including the envelope memes.

It appears many people captured a screenshot of the moment La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz held up the correct card, which clearly read Moonlight, for all to see.

Soon enough, there were alternate cards that read “Hillary Clinton President of the United States” in reference to the results of the 2016 presidential election, and other cards that said ” ‘Lemonade’ Beyoncé” in reference to the Grammy for Album of the Year won by Adele.

The Damien Chazelle-directed film had been expected to win Best Picture — and came in with 14 nominations, tied for the most ever, to Moonlight‘s eight — but Moonlight ultimately walked away with the top prize.

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/tMKSgLS3UD — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/zTK1t0hI4D — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

Beatty apologized to the audience directly following the flub, explaining that he was given Best Actress card instead of Best Picture and was confused.

Warren & Faye seriously didn't bother to look at the front of the envelope?!?#Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/AcEjKcvm1L — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) February 27, 2017

But Emma Stone refuted Beatty’s claim, explaining that she was in possession of her Best Actress card.

“I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card the whole time. I’m not sure what happened” Stone told reporters in the press room, adding, “I think everyone’s in a state of confusion still. Excitement but confusion. I think everyone is just so excited for Moonlight. It’s such an incredible film.”