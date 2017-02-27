Emma Stone’s Advice to the Dreamers in Hollywood: ‘Just Keep Going’

Emma Stone has some real-life advice for those in Hollywood who are are pursuing their dreams.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday evening, Stone — who is nominated for her leading role in best picture nominee La La Land — passed on her wisdom to fellow dreamers in Hollywood.

“That’s a big question,” said Stone, 28, about her advice to those who are pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry. “I think it’s a very individual question.”

The actress added: “Just keep going. Through any situation … If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

In La La Land, Stone plays an aspiring actress living in Hollywood who is pursuing her dream of making it in front of the camera. Towards the end of the film, Stone performs an “Audition” song, which has inspiring lyrics for those in pursuit of their dreams: “Here’s to the ones who dream / Foolish as they may seem / Here’s to the hearts that ache / Here’s to the mess we make.”

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.