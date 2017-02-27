Chrissy Teigen Teases Husband John Legend Over La La Land Mix-Up: 'He Won an Oscar – Not This Year Though'

La La Land didn’t win Best Picture – and Chrissy Teigen is not letting husband John Legend soon forget it.

The playful couple poked fun at the shocking La La Land and Moonlight mix-up at the 2017 Oscars on social media on Monday, with Teigen teasing the singer in a Twitter video.

In the clip, Teigen greeted viewers, “Hi guys. Here joined by Oscar winner John Legend – not this year.”

After sweeping the camera over to Legend, he echoed, “Not this year.”

Later, in another video, Legend said, “Hey guys!” as a Hollywood tour van passed he and Teigen’s car on the road.

Yelling after the cheering tour participants, Teigen, 31, announced, “It’s John Legend! He won an Oscar – not this year though.”

Added Legend, again, “Not this year.”

Legend starred as jazz musician Keith in the musical, which took home six awards on Sunday night. During the ceremony, Legend performed a medley of some of the film’s songs.

The 38-year-old won Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2015 for his track with Common, “Glory.” The empowering song came from the Selma soundtrack.

Despite the drama surrounding the Best Picture fiasco, Legend – like his other castmates and the film’s crew – remained gracious about the mistake.

Legend tweeted, “Congratulations to the Moonlight team. It truly is a beautiful film. Well done.”

The film’s producer Jordan Horowitz – who was the one to announce the mistake live onstage – wrote “congratulations and much love” to Moonlight director Barry Jenkins after he praised the former for how he handled the situation.

“Jordan Horowitz. Wow. I’m slipping slowly into reflection, perspective,” Jenkins tweeted after the awards show. “Much respect to that dude.”