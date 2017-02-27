Chrissy Teigen Throws Her Support Behind ‘Nervous’ John Legend on Oscars Red Carpet

Performing live at the Academy Awards has got to be pretty nerve-racking. In fact, it’s enough to give even a music superstar like John Legend an anxiety dream or two—although he’s trying to downplay it.

His loving (and gorgeous) wife Chrissy Teigen is the one who spilled the beans to Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

“He’s nervous,” she revealed. “There’s a bit of a piano medley happening tonight that he doesn’t know if he can do it.”

An adorably bashful Legend confirmed his fears. “I just learned it this week and it’s not an easy thing to do,” he admitted. “It’s a challenge! I usually play my own songs and I had to learn [this]. I hope I can pull it off tonight.”

The songs in question are from the soundtrack to the Oscar favorite La La Land, which also co-starred Legend.

On Friday, Legend was seen rehearsing a stunning medley of the songs onstage at the Dolby Theatre.

Dressed casually in all black, Legend powered through pieces of “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from the La La Land soundtrack as dancers moved gracefully about the stage. In a dazzling moment of choreography, a couple, affixed to wires, soared overhead, dancing against a floor-to-ceiling backdrop of sparkling stars.

His nerves seemed to get the best of him at one point during the rehearsal. “I forgot that chord!” he exclaimed after a minor piano fumble, before conferring with La La Land composer Justin Hurwitz at the piano.

Legend went on to repeatedly the performance—naturally.