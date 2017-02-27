Classic Chrissy! Teigen Takes a Nap During Casey Affleck’s Oscars Acceptance Speech

Oh, Chrissy!

Fans are well aware of Chrissy Teigen’s silly, care-free attitude, and couldn’t help but to laugh at her latest shenanigan: napping at the Oscars.

The supermodel and new mom was caught snoozing on her husband John Legend‘s shoulder at the 89th Academy Awards as Casey Affleck accepted the Best Actor award for his role in Manchester by the Sea.

“Chrissy Teigen sleeping during the Oscars is my 2017 mood,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of the model sleeping.

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

Another person shared a video of the sleeping beauty, tweeting, “I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal.”

Affleck wasn’t the only star to get the snooze treatment from Teigen. The model was still napping minutes later when Emma Stone won the Best Actress award for her role in La La Land, according to E! News.

However, she was likely wide awake when her husband took to the stage to perform both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars,” from La La Land — “City of Stars” nabbed the Best Original Song Oscar.

Earlier in the evening, Teigen revealed to Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet that Legend was feeling a bit anxious about the performance.

“He’s nervous,” she revealed. “There’s a bit of a piano medley happening tonight that he doesn’t know if he can do it.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Oscars Red Carpet

Legend added: “It’s a challenge! I usually play my own songs and I had to learn [this]. I hope I can pull it off tonight.”

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Teigen’s antics on the night of an awards show. Following the 2017 Grammys, the supermodel posted a series of Snapchats showing herself drunk — and Legend attempting to take off her jewelry.