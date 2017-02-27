Charlize Theron Remembers Her Big Oscar Night: ‘I Was Shivering and Shaking’

Charlize Theron remembers her first Oscar nomination like it was yesterday.

Speaking with ABC on the red carpet ahead of Sunday evening’s Academy Awards, the actress recalled what she was feeling the first time she was nominated.

“I was freaking out,” said Theron, 41. “I was shivering and shaking and sweating and had all different things happening to my body. It was weird.”

Theron was first nominated in 2004 for her leading role in Monster — and she won — then scored her second nomination two years later for her leading role in North Country (2006).

But while she was nervous, she’s hopeful that tonight’s best actress nominees — Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) — are cool and collected going into the awards.

“Right now, they are freaking out,” she joked, adding, “They’re all probably super cool.”

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.