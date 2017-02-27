Casey Affleck on the Oscars: ‘I’ll Never Make Fun of Entertainment Award Shows Again’

This year’s awards season has changed Casey Affleck, and not just because he might be walking away with an Oscar by the end of the night.

“I feel great, I feel really, really happy to be here,” Affleck told the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network during the red carpet on Sunday. “It’s pretty fun. I’ll never make fun of entertainment award shows again.”

Affleck, unlike his famous brother Ben, has famously eschewed the Hollywood lifestyle and admitted in the past that he isn’t super keen on all the attention that comes with awards season. But this year, as he has his eye on the Best Actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea, things have changed.

“You get to meet people you’ve looked up to … there’s a lot of shouting and bright lights and stuff but other than that it’s great.”

