The stars are taking a stand.

Celebrities took to the red carpet at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday wearing blue ribbon pins as symbols of solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Loving star Ruth Negga kicked off the trend among the stars on Sunday, wearing the pin on her red, flowing, long-sleeve gown.

The accessories are part of the civil rights organization’s latest initiative, “Stand with ACLU,” according to a statement from the ACLU obtained by PEOPLE.

Nominees, presenters, musicians and guests are encouraged to wear the ribbon to show their support “for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States,” the statement reads.

Stylist Karla Welch took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a close-up shot of Negga’s ribbon, writing, “The accessory I’m most proud of #ACLU #MegaNegga.”

Negga is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mildred in Loving.

Hamilton star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is slated to perform at the awards show, also sported the ribbon on the red carpet, as did his date, his mother Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda.

Stars have shown increased support for the organization in recent months. During her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, Sarah Paulson urged the public to donate to the non-profit group.

“Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU,” she said. “It’s a vital organization that relies entirely on your support.”