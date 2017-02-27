Commercial Featuring Bill Paxton Airs During Oscars Just Hours After His Death

Hours after it was announced that Bill Paxton passed away on Sunday, a commercial featuring the actor coincidentally aired during the Oscars.

During a break in the first half of the 89th Academy Awards, an older Rolex commercial aired that included a montage of actors — including Harrison Ford — in numerous films wearing the watch brand.

Included in the mashup of film footage was Paxton’s appearance in Titanic, in which he appeared as character Brock Lovett.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that Paxton died due to complications from surgery at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton’s fame rose in the 1990s thanks to roles such as Morgan Earp in Tombstone (1993), Fred Haise in Apollo 13 (1995), the lead role in the 1996 hit Twister and as treasure hunter Brock Lovett in Titanic (1997).

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.