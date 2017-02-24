Kids All Dressed Up and Posing as the Best Picture Nominees Posters Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Sure, most of this year’s Best Picture nominees are rated PG-13 or higher, but that doesn’t mean they’re totally off-limits for kids.

For the seventh year in a row, Chicago mom-of-three Maggie Storino dressed her daughters up and photographed them as the posters for all nine Best Picture nominees, styling them like Emma Stone, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield and every featured A-lister in between. The resulting images — documented on Storino’s website Don’t Call Me Oscar — are all winners.

“The girls anticipate Oscar season like it’s a holiday,” Storino told Vanity Fair of daughters Sophia, 6, Sadie, 4, and Sloane, 1, who have to wait until nominations are announced to start their photo shoots (no taking chances on early favorites allowed!). “Their excitement really took off in December when they saw a preview of Hidden Figures before Disney’s Moana.”

Their favorite to shoot this year was La La Land — they shot “on location” at a Chicago conservatory, making the girls feel “like stars,” Storino said — though the Hidden Figures image was a special one, too.

“We wanted to top last year’s 13-person group shot of Mad Max, so we recruited the kindergarten classes,” Storino shared. “That seemed like a good idea until the parents drove away and I realized there were 32 kids at our house.” Thankfully, she said the pint-sized extras were “well-behaved.”

Storino gets pretty creative with her costumes and makeup — pudding and Oreos to create the “blood and dirt” on her daughter’s face for Hacksaw Ridge; dresses made with fabric remnants from an eighth grade play for La La Land — and she even gives her daughters some direction, though “every year, it amazes me how easily kids empathize with the actors in the film stills,” she told Vanity Fair.

While the shoots only happen once per year, they’ve made a lifelong impression on her girls. “When we finished, Sophia told me she wants to take Oscar photos with her kids one day, too,” Storino said.

Check out more of the poster remakes — including past years’ nominees — on dontcallmeoscar.com and on Instagram @dontcallmeoscar.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET pre-show and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.