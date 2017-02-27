Oscars 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture

In a shocking twist, it was Moonlight that shone on Oscar night. Barry Jenkins’ powerful coming-of-age story has won Best Picture after La La Land was mistakenly named the night’s big winner by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who’d been handed the wrong envelope.

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land had been expected to win Best Picture — and came in with 14 nominations, tied for the most ever, to Moonlight‘s eight — but Moonlight ultimately walked away with the top prize.

“Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, I’m done with it because this is true,” Moonlight director told a stunned audience during his acceptance speech. “Oh my goodness,” he added.

Based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue and adapted for the screen by him and Jenkins, Moonlight unfolds over three chapters in the life of a young, gay black man growing up in a rough Miami neighborhood.

Chiron is played by three different actors over the course of the film (Alex R. Hibbert as a young boy, Ashton Sanders as a teen, and Trevante Rhodes as an adult), while the supporting cast includes Oscar nominee Naomie Harris as Chiron’s mother — who descends into drug addiction as the film progresses — and Ali a local dealer who becomes a father figure to the young Chiron.

“I think the beauty of making this film was the cast, the crew, all these elements come together to capture what the world is presenting us,” Jenkins told EW in an interview last year.

“Simply put, it was the best thing I’ve ever read,” Ali also said in October of reading Moonlight‘s script for the first time. “These are all people we grew up with but never had their space on camera…I remember just being so moved by how specifically these characters were all drawn, how unique the story was, and feeling like I knew these people.”

Moonlight was nominated in the Best Picture category alongside Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Lion, and Manchester by the Sea.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.