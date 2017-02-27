Oscars 2017: La La Land's 'City of Stars' Wins Best Original Song

The “City of Stars” is shining just for La La Land.

Damien Chazelle’s swoon-worthy musical can add the Academy Award for Best Original Song to its accolades, winning over its other contender, “Audition (The Fools Who Dream).” Lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul joined composer Justin Hurwitz, who’d just won the Best Original Score trophy, on stage to accept their award for penning the track, which Ryan Gosling performed in the film.

Pasek had a hilariously heartfelt message for his date for the evening — his mother: “I want to thank my mom who is amazing and my date tonight. She let me quit the J.C.C. soccer league to be in a school musical, so this is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain and all the moms who let them!”

“City of Stars” beat out “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls, and “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.

The award was the third of the night for La La Land, which also picked up statuettes for cinematography and production design.

