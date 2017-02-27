Oscars 2017: Manchester by the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan Wins Best Original Screenplay

In a tight race, Manchester by the Sea edged out La La Land and others to take home the prize for Best Original Screenplay at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles.

“I love the movies, I love being part of the movies,” Kenneth Lonergan, the scriptwriter and director, said as he accepted the award.

“The movie is about people trying to take care of each other in the face of terrible adversity,” he continued. “I’ve been taken care of my whole life by wonderful people who I love and who’ve loved me.”

Lonergan penned and directed the moving family drama, starring Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams, nabbed an impressive six Oscar nominations, including best actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, director, and picture. Lonergan previously won for best screenplay at the BAFTAs. This was his fourth Oscar nomination and first win.

“A screenwriter is in a unique position because a screenwriter alone understands the thrill of watching an actor become a character that you only imagined,” he said at the time.

In addition to La La Land, Manchester beat out Hell or High Water, The Lobster, and 20th Century Women for the win.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, which are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on ABC.