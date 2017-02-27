Oscars 2017: O.J.: Made in America Wins Best Documentary Feature

America’s interest in the O.J. Simpson murder trial has led to an Oscar. Months after FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson racked up multiple Emmy Awards, Ezra Edelman’s documentary O.J.: Made in America has followed in its footsteps, nabbing the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Producer Caroline Waterlow shared the win with Edelman.

“I want to acknowledge that I wouldn’t be standing here tonight if not for two people who aren’t here with us: Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown,” Edelman said. “This is for them and their families. It is also for others, the victims of police violence, police brutality, racially motivated violence and criminal injustice.”

“This is their story as well as Ron and Nicole’s,” he continued. “I am honored to accept this award on all of their behalfs.”

It’s a big win for Today show anchor Willie Geist, who tweeted his excitement after his sister, who served as an executive producer on the documentary, won the Oscar. Libby Geist was not onstage to receive the award along with Edelman and Waterlow.

The Today show also tweeted it’s congratulations.

Made in America is the panoramic story of Simpson’s life, from his early success as a college football star in Los Angeles to his famous criminal trial and on through his strange post-acquittal afterlife in Florida and Las Vegas. Since the film first premiered as a five-night miniseries on ESPN, there was some debate about whether it really was a film or just a TV show. EW TV critic Jeff Jensen named it our Best TV Show of 2016, but fellow staff member Joe McGovern argued that, differences of platform aside, Made in America was a “haunting, 7-hour-and-47-minute Dickensian epic” that deserved film awards recognition. Clearly, Oscar voters agreed. In the months leading up to the ceremony, the film was screened in theaters around the country as a day-long viewing experience.

In scoring the win, Made in America beat out rivals like Ava DuVernay’s 13th, the James Baldwin biopic I Am Not Your Negro, Fire at Sea, and Life, Animated.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.