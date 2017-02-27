Oscars 2017: Zootopia Wins Best Animated Feature Film

Disney animation continues its streak of Oscar domination: Zootopia, co-directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, scooped up Best Animated Film from the Academy on Sunday. Producer Clark Spencer shared in the win.

“We are so grateful to the audiences all over the world who embraced this story of tolerance being more powerful than the fear of the other,” said Moore from the stage.

The inclusive sentiment echoed that of presenter Gael García Bernal, who delivered what appeared to be a comment on President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican boarder.

“Flesh and blood actors are migrant workers,” Bernal said. “We travel all over the world. We construct families, we build life but we cannot be divided. As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”

Last year, Disney’s Pixar won Best Animated Feature Film for Inside Out. Before that, it was Walt Disney Animation’s Big Hero 6 in 2015, Frozen in 2014 and Pixar’s Brave in 2013. This year, Disney had two nominees in the category — Zootopia and Moana — alongside fellow contenders Kubo and the Two Strings, The Red Turtle and My Life as a Zucchini.

Zootopia, which also won Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes, told of a cop rabbit and a sly fox uncovering a conspiracy within a society of anthropomorphic animals. Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman led an immense voice cast that included Idris Elba, J.K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Shakira and Jenny Slate.

