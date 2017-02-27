Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea

Casey Affleck has won his first-ever Academy Award.

The Manchester by the Sea star took home the Oscar for Best Actor, winning for his gut-wrenching portrayal of a man tasked with raising his teenage nephew after the death of his brother.

Affleck first thanked fellow nominee Denzel Washington for being “one of the first people who taught me how to act,” adding, “I just met him tonight for the first time.”

“And to all the other nominees who did great work, I’m proud to be in your company because you’re very brave and I admire what you do,” said Affleck, 41. “I’m only here really because of all the talents and goodwill of so many people, they’re impossible to name. But most of all, Kenneth Lonergan who made this part, and without this part and without his writing I wouldn’t be here for sure and, well, he directed it.”

“Man I wish I had something bigger and more meaningful to say, but I’m just really proud to be a part of this community in general. I look at all of you, I have this whole year, I’m just dumbfounded that I’m included. It means a lot to me.”

Affleck had long been considered the Oscar front-runner, thanks to his powerful performance in Lonergan’s drama, but many had objected to his nomination because of sexual harassment allegations dating back to 2010. Affleck has repeatedly denied the allegations, and the claims were settled out of court. The 41-year-old actor did not mention the claims during his acceptance speech.

Affleck notably beat out Washington for Fences, who had made a late push for his third Oscar — and even won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. Other nominees in the category were Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling for La La Land, and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic. He was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for his role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

In all, Manchester by the Sea earned six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Lonergan, Best Supporting Actor for Lucas Hedges and Best Supporting Actress for Michelle Williams.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC.