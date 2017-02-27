Why Andrew Garfield's Hacksaw Ridge Hero Made Him Weep:  'He Didn't See Skin Color .. All He Saw Was Sacred Human Life'

Andrew Garfield was moved to tears when he heard the story of Desmond Doss, the real-life hero of his Oscar-nominated film, Hacksaw Ridge.

“It’s just an unbelievable story and he was an unbelievable man,” Garfield, 33, told Lara Spencer during ABC’s Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet. The film tells the story of Doss, a private who walked into the bloodiest battle of World War II’s Pacific theater with nothing to protect himself save for his Bible and his faith in God.

Garfield, who is nominated for Best Actor in the Mel Gibson-directed film, said, “He healed and treated the enemy,” he continued. “He didn’t see skin color, he didn’t see separation. All he saw was sacred human life.”

Garfield expressed that Desmond’s was “an unbelievable story and he was an unbelievable man. He was love personified.”

“We don’t have many of those people picking around right now,” he added. “It’s a story our time needs right now.”

Doss wasn’t the only reason Garfield was emotional. This is the Silence star’s first Oscar nomination, and he admitted that this experience was different from previous awards shows.

“I’m a bit giddy, to be honest,” he said. “I’m here with my dad, my mum, my agent, one of my best friends, Ellie, who I studied with. We’ve been looking at each other and trying not to cry all day.”