Dancing, Drinking and Way Too Much Fun: Inside All of the Oscars Afterparties

Jen and Justin, JT and Jessica, Reese Witherspoon and more A-listers hit the party circuit after the crazy show

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

ELIZABETH BANKS, REESE WITHERSPOON & AMY ADAMS

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JUSTIN THEROUX & JENNIFER ANISTON

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY & ALESSANDRA AMBRÓSIO 

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JAMES CORDEN & JON HAMM

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

MARY J. BLIGE & LL COOL J

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

ADRIANA LIMA & HEIDI KLUM

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JOE JONAS, DEMI LOVATO & NICK JONAS 

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Venturelli/Getty

ELTON JONN & SMOKEY ROBINSON

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

DOMINIC COOPER & MICHELLE DOCKERY

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

JULIUS TENNON & VIOLA DAVIS

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

JEFFREY TAMBOR & ERIC MCCORMACK

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Al Powers/Invision/AP

BARRY JENKINS

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

TOM FORD, KATY PERRY & ALLISON WILLIAMS

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Michael Kovac/Getty

CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

LUCAS HEDGES & CYNTHIA ERIVO

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Al Powers/Invision/AP

JACKIE CHAN & HIS PANDAS

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP

BENJ PASEK, DARREN CRISS & JUSTIN PAUL

at Lionsgate's Oscars Celebration, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, at Soho House West Hollywood.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ADAM LAMBERT & LEA MICHELE

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

ANDREW GARFIELD & DAVID OYELOWO

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JENNIFER ANISTON & REESE WITHERSPOON

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

ASHTON SANDERS

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

DAMIEN CHAZELLE & EMMA STONE

at Lionsgate's Oscars Celebration, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, at Soho House West Hollywood.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

FREIDA PINTO, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS & GABRIELLE UNION

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Michael Kovac/Getty

RYAN ADAMS & BECK

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

MIMI VALDES, PHARRELL WILLIAMS & OCTAVIA SPENCER

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

KATE HUDSON

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

ALEX R. HIBBERT, SAMUEL L. JACKSON & JADEN PINER

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

JIMMY KIMMEL & MOLLY MCNEARNEY 

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP

VINCE VAUGHN & TERRY BENEDICT

at Lionsgate's Oscars Celebration, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, at Soho House West Hollywood.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JARED LETO 

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Michael Kovac/Getty

LAVERNE COX & CIARA

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

RICKY MARTIN & MARK CONSUELOS

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ZACHARY QUINTO, BRAD GORESKI, LEA MICHELE & ANDREW RANNELLS

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

NAOMIE HARRIS

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

MICHELLE DOCKERY & TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.

JANELLE MONÁE & JIDENNA

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JUSTIN THEROUX, TOM FORD, ORLANDO BLOOM & LEE DANIELS

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

MAHERSHALA ALI & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

AMY ADAMS & ELIZABETH BANKS

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

HAIM & KATE BOSWORTH

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Rachel Murray/Getty

SUNNY PAWAR

at The Weinstein Company's Academy Awards afterparty in partnership with Grey Goose at TAO Los Angeles.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times/Polaris

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Al Powers/Invision/AP

GINNIFER GOODWIN & JOSH DALLAS

at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Jerod Harris/Getty

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS, GEOFFREY AREND & COLIN HANKS

at Amazon Studios Oscar Celebration at Delilah.

