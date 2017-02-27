Dancing, Drinking and Way Too Much Fun: Inside All of the Oscars Afterparties
Jen and Justin, JT and Jessica, Reese Witherspoon and more A-listers hit the party circuit after the crazy show
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
13 Sweet Snapshots of Savannah Guthrie's Son Charley
1 of 46
ELIZABETH BANKS, REESE WITHERSPOON & AMY ADAMS
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
2 of 46
JUSTIN THEROUX & JENNIFER ANISTON
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
3 of 46
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY & ALESSANDRA AMBRÓSIO
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
4 of 46
JAMES CORDEN & JON HAMM
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
5 of 46
MARY J. BLIGE & LL COOL J
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
6 of 46
ADRIANA LIMA & HEIDI KLUM
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
7 of 46
JOE JONAS, DEMI LOVATO & NICK JONAS
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
8 of 46
ELTON JONN & SMOKEY ROBINSON
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
9 of 46
DOMINIC COOPER & MICHELLE DOCKERY
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
10 of 46
JULIUS TENNON & VIOLA DAVIS
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
11 of 46
JEFFREY TAMBOR & ERIC MCCORMACK
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
12 of 46
BARRY JENKINS
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
13 of 46
TOM FORD, KATY PERRY & ALLISON WILLIAMS
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
14 of 46
CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
15 of 46
LUCAS HEDGES & CYNTHIA ERIVO
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
16 of 46
JACKIE CHAN & HIS PANDAS
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
17 of 46
BENJ PASEK, DARREN CRISS & JUSTIN PAUL
at Lionsgate's Oscars Celebration, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, at Soho House West Hollywood.
18 of 46
ADAM LAMBERT & LEA MICHELE
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
19 of 46
ANDREW GARFIELD & DAVID OYELOWO
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
20 of 46
JENNIFER ANISTON & REESE WITHERSPOON
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
21 of 46
ASHTON SANDERS
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
22 of 46
DAMIEN CHAZELLE & EMMA STONE
at Lionsgate's Oscars Celebration, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, at Soho House West Hollywood.
23 of 46
FREIDA PINTO, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS & GABRIELLE UNION
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
24 of 46
RYAN ADAMS & BECK
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
25 of 46
MIMI VALDES, PHARRELL WILLIAMS & OCTAVIA SPENCER
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
26 of 46
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
27 of 46
KATE HUDSON
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
28 of 46
ALEX R. HIBBERT, SAMUEL L. JACKSON & JADEN PINER
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
29 of 46
JIMMY KIMMEL & MOLLY MCNEARNEY
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
30 of 46
VINCE VAUGHN & TERRY BENEDICT
at Lionsgate's Oscars Celebration, presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, at Soho House West Hollywood.
31 of 46
JARED LETO
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
32 of 46
LAVERNE COX & CIARA
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
33 of 46
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
34 of 46
RICKY MARTIN & MARK CONSUELOS
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
35 of 46
ZACHARY QUINTO, BRAD GORESKI, LEA MICHELE & ANDREW RANNELLS
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
36 of 46
NAOMIE HARRIS
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
37 of 46
MICHELLE DOCKERY & TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, sponsored by Audi, at The City of West Hollywood Park.
38 of 46
JANELLE MONÁE & JIDENNA
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
39 of 46
JUSTIN THEROUX, TOM FORD, ORLANDO BLOOM & LEE DANIELS
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
40 of 46
MAHERSHALA ALI & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
41 of 46
AMY ADAMS & ELIZABETH BANKS
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
42 of 46
HAIM & KATE BOSWORTH
at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
43 of 46
SUNNY PAWAR
at The Weinstein Company's Academy Awards afterparty in partnership with Grey Goose at TAO Los Angeles.
44 of 46
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
45 of 46
GINNIFER GOODWIN & JOSH DALLAS
at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center.
46 of 46
CHRISTINA HENDRICKS, GEOFFREY AREND & COLIN HANKS
at Amazon Studios Oscar Celebration at Delilah.
See Also
More
13 Sweet Snapshots of Savannah Guthrie's Son Charley
More
Viola, Emma and More of the Night’s Big Winners Pose with Their New BFFs: Their Oscars!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Cozy Up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party After Travels Apart
Star Shock! The Moment the A-List Oscar Crowd Realized La La Land Was Not the Best Picture Winner
How the Star-Studded Oscar Viewing Parties (Including La La Land's Bash) Reacted to the Shocking Mix-Up