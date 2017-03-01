The Academy Apologizes to Movie Producer For Incorrectly Using Her Photo During Oscars In Memoriam Segment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a formal apology to Australian movie producer Jan Chapman after incorrectly running her photo during the 2017 Oscars In Memoriam segment on Sunday.

“We sincerely apologize to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ tribute for her colleague and dear friend, the late Janet Patterson,” the statement read. “Janet, an Academy member and four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer, was beloved in our community. We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family.”

The Academy also updated the video tribute and online In Memoriam gallery, on Oscar.com.

A photo of Chapman, who is known for her work on The Last Days of Chez Nous and The Piano, was used alongside the tribute to Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer, who died in October of last year. Patterson is a BAFTA winner and four-time Academy Award nominee.

In her initial reaction to the mistake, Chapman told Variety in an email, “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson.”

“I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman continued, adding, “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

Oscars producers have also received some flack for not including Garry Shandling and Florence Henderson in the tribute, which was set to a performance of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” sung by Sara Bareilles. Alexis Arquette, who lost a 29-year battle with HIV at age 47 last September, was also left out of the In Memoriam – a decision her sister, Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette, called “a slight to the trans community.”