No Amy Adams! Historic Nods for La La Land! Internet Reacts to Biggest Oscars Snubs and Surprises

Awards season has reached peak frenzy.

The nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced live at 8:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 24 – and promptly after, the online reactions started flooding in.

Some of the morning’s biggest surprises included Michael Shannon earning a Best Supporting Actor nod for Nocturnal Animals and Viggo Mortensen with a Best Actor nomination for Captain Fantastic.

Fans who tuned into the livestream first thing in the morning immediately took to Twitter to express surprise at some of the morning’s biggest snubs, including Finding Dory and Sing boxed out for Best Animated Feature and Amy Adams snubbed for her acting in Arrival, despite the film’s best picture nomination. (In fact, “No Amy Adams” even started trending on Twitter.)

Something quite odd when a film like Arrival gets nominated (deservedly so) for Best Picture but it's lead is snubbed… #OscarNoms — nadine (@nlm78) January 24, 2017

This was by far Amy Adams's best year. And Arrival got nominated for pretty much everything else. I'm confused. #OscarNoms — taylor ☃️ (@taylorolycat) January 24, 2017

Amy Adams is lady DiCaprio #OscarNoms — Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) January 24, 2017

Can't believe Suicide Squad got a nomination for something but Amy Adams didn't #OscarNoms — Darren Simbol (@darrensimbol) January 24, 2017

Really shocked that Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon are being recognized. Would've liked to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson there too #OscarNoms — Tyler (@TylerFrankly) January 24, 2017

Suicide Squad with more #OscarNoms than Deadpool. People will be triggered and I will smile. pic.twitter.com/FmPrmvZMyJ — Daniel Eliesen (@Daniel_Eliesen) January 24, 2017

Deadpool didn't get nominated for Oscar but it did win the award for longest ad for Axe Body Spray. — Jesse David Fox (@JesseDavidFox) January 24, 2017

Jackie was snubbed from Best Picture, ugh. Knew it was going to happen but still kinda mad #OscarNoms — anti (@liiiamarieee) January 24, 2017

People also noted some of the historic nominations, including La La Land tying for the all-time record for most nominations, with 14.

La La Land tied the record with All About Eve and Titanic, with 14 #OscarNoms — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) January 24, 2017

la la land (2016) nominated for almost every category pic.twitter.com/DdAp6L2k0N — aranza (@kjapsa) January 24, 2017

The diversity of this year’s nominations were celebrated, as well.

THREE of the five women nominated for best supporting actress are women of color. #OscarNoms — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) January 24, 2017

A big improvement from the last two years: 35 percent of this year's acting nominees are people of color. #OscarNoms — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 24, 2017

HIDDEN FIGURES. FENCES. MOONLIGHT. 13TH. OJ MADE IN AMERICA. VIOLA. RUTH. MAHERSHALA. AVA. OCTAVIA. NAOMIE. BARRY. DENZEL.👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾 #OscarNoms — Janet Mock (@janetmock) January 24, 2017

Y'all – A MOVIE ABOUT REAL LIFE BLACK WOMEN GENIUSES GOT A BEST PICTURE NOM. #OSCARS @HiddenFigures #HIDDENFIGURES pic.twitter.com/VJc6lkqJHN — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 24, 2017

The 89th annual Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Feb. 26 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.