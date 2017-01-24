No Amy Adams! Historic Nods for La La Land! Internet Reacts to Biggest Oscars Snubs and Surprises

Awards season has reached peak frenzy.
The nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced live at 8:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 24 – and promptly after, the online reactions started flooding in.
Some of the morning’s biggest surprises included Michael Shannon earning a Best Supporting Actor nod for Nocturnal Animals and Viggo Mortensen with a Best Actor nomination for Captain Fantastic.
Fans who tuned into the livestream first thing in the morning immediately took to Twitter to express surprise at some of the morning’s biggest snubs, including Finding Dory and Sing boxed out for Best Animated Feature and Amy Adams snubbed for her acting in Arrival, despite the film’s best picture nomination. (In fact, “No Amy Adams” even started trending on Twitter.)
People also noted some of the historic nominations, including La La Land tying for the all-time record for most nominations, with 14.
The diversity of this year’s nominations were celebrated, as well.
The 89th annual Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Feb. 26 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.