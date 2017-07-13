Neil Patrick Harris Had a Hilariously Perfect Response to Missing Out on an Emmy Nomination

The Emmy nominations today proved to be an unfortunate event for Neil Patrick Harris.

After the 2017 nominations were officially announced this morning, stars turned to social media to express their excitement and congratulatory wishes to the nominees — but not Harris!

The 44-year old actor, who did not receive a nomination for his role as Count Olaf in the Netflix adaptation for A Series of Unfortunate Events, humorously tweeted about his disappointment.

“Curse you, @TheEmmys, and all that you stand for! Vengeance…will…be…MINE!!” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself in character as Count Olaf.

Curse you, @TheEmmys, and all that you stand for! Vengeance…will…be…MINE!! Um, possible to still get a ticket to the Governor's Ball? pic.twitter.com/iRjvEc3UKI — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 13, 2017

He then finished his tweet by jokingly asking for an invite to the highly-anticipated after party.

“Um, possible to still get a ticket to the Governor’s Ball?”

Although Harris seemed to be the only actor who publicly expressed any ounce of disappointment, he was not the only one who turned to Twitter after the morning reveal. Other stars who were left off the nominees list — despite anticipated nods — also tweeted their thoughts, all which were congratulatory messages to their fellow castmates.

Following the announcement, Mandy Moore congratulated her This Is Us costars, tweeting she was “unbeliev[ably] proud” of her “fam.”

Lena Dunham was also expected to get a nomination for her work as a creator and actress on Girls, which was nominated for the first three seasons, but showed no hard feelings and instead, congratulated her “favorite weird boys,” nominees Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys.

Congrats to my favorite weird boys @rizmc & Matthew Rhys on your Emmy noms. Loved playing make-believe with you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 13, 2017

So while he may not be winning an Emmy this year, we can definitely count on Harris to tell it like it is!