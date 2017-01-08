'We're Reunited!' Natalie Morales and Jenna Bush Hager Reveal How They Prep for the Golden Globes

Reunited!

The Today show’s Jenna Bush Hager and her former colleague Natalie Morales reunited on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday evening — and dished on how they prep for the annual show.

“We’re better because we’re reunited and it feels so good,” Bush Hager

told PEOPLE Deputy Editory JD Heyman on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live pre-show about reconnecting with the Access Hollywood anchor.

Although this is not Morales’ first time on the Globes red carpet, it’s a first for Bush Hager. “This is my first Globes,” Bush Hager said. “The champagne’s already flowing!”

Reflecting on the first time she hit the red carpet for the show, Morales remembered that it was a gloomy, rainy day in Los Angeles — but Morgan Freeman brought the sunshine!

“I just remembered my first red carpet it was pouring rain and Morgan Freeman actually took the handkerchief out of his pocket and he wiped the rain off my arm,” Morales said about the actor. “I was like, ‘Does it get any better than this moment right now?’ After that I was like, ‘Morgan, you had me at the handkerchief wipe.’ ”

Bush Hager, 35, quipped back, “She framed that. It’s by her bed.”

And just how does the veteran journalist prep for an award show? “[A] little champagne,” Morales, 44, said of her yearly ritual.

As for Bush Hager, she said music is her jam. “I listen to music. We were listening to some ‘classic rock’ as Natalie’s assistant put it.”

Lastly, Morales revealed the red carpet item she can’t live without: “Spanx.”

“I would also say somebody to do your hair and makeup,” added Bush Hager. “People say, ‘Wow you look fab!’ We did not do this. This does not just happen. We didn’t wake up like this.”

The 74th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.