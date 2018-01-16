See the Complete NAACP Image Awards 2018 Winners List!

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, the smash hit horror film Get Out, and the veteran comedy series black-ish were among the big winners at Monday night’s NAACP Image Awards.
The 49th annual Image Awards ceremony, which honors people of color in entertainment and literature as well as people who promote social justice through creative endeavors, was held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and broadcast live on TV One.
DuVernay was named the Entertainer of the Year — an honor previously bestowed on the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Johnson, and Taraji P. Henson. Get Out earned several accolades, including Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for star Daniel Kaluuya, writing and directing awards for Jordan Peele.
Other winning films were Girls Trip, Gifted, and Detroit. Among the winners in TV categories were Power, Insecure, Scandal, and black-ish, the latter racking up five awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.
Read on for the complete list of winners:
TELEVISED AWARDS
Entertainer of the Year
Ava DuVernay
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Octavia Spencer, Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Motion Picture
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Power” (Starz)
NON-TELEVISED AWARDS
TELEVISION
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton, Scandal (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited, Series or Dramatic Special
The New Edition Story (BET)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba, Guerrilla (Showtime)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited,Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah, Flint (Lifetime)
Outstanding News/ Information, (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
The Real (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
The Manns (TV One)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show, (Series or Special)
Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin, News One Now (TV One)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
RECORDING
Outstanding New Artist
SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Jazz Album
Petite Afrique, Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2, Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Album
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“HUMBLE.”, Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
LITERATURE
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
The Annotated African American Folktales, Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor), Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)
Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction
Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies, Dick Gregory (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work, Debut Author
No One Is Coming to Save Us, Stephanie Powell Watts (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)
Outstanding Literary Work, Biography / Autobiography
Becoming Ms. Burton, From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women, Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By), (The New Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams, Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By), (Simon and Schuster)
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Incendiary Art: Poems, Patricia Smith (Author), (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, Vashti Harrison (Author), (Hachette Book Group)
Outstanding Literary Work, Youth / Teens
Clayton Byrd Goes Underground, Rita Williams-Garcia, (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator), (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)
MOTION PICTURE
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba, Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
DOCUMENTARY
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)
WRITING
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois, Claws, “Batsh*t” (TNT)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood, Shots Fired, “Hour One: Pilot” (Fox)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams, The New Edition Story – Part 2 (BET)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele, Get Out (Universal Pictures)
DIRECTING
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper, black-ish, “Juneteenth” (ABC)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin, 13 Reasons Why, “Tape 5, Side B” (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes, The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele, Get Out (Universal Pictures)
ANIMATED/CGI
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Tiffany Haddish, Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)