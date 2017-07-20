The end of the summer means the MTV Video Music Awards are quickly approaching!

Each year, audiences look forward to seeing what hitmakers and MTV personalities will say, wear or do — from Britney Spears donning a giant python around her body in 2001 to Madonna writhing around on the floor in a wedding dress to “Like a Virgin” in 1984.

In that spirit, this year’s promo takes a trip down memory lane and showcases some of the touchstone moments in VMA history, which pay homage to the snake, wedding dress and The Buggles’ 1980 track “Video Killed the Radio Star,” which the network aired as its iconic, ironic first video when it launched on Aug. 1, 1981.

The 45-second spot, which was debuted Thursday by Billboard, is the first piece in a multi-platform campaign and takes viewers through a series of the most memorable, game-changing moment from the VMAs.

And what better place to do all of that than in space — home of the Moonman himself — with performers who seem to be promising an out-of-world experience for the 2017 awards?

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Aug. 27 on MTV.