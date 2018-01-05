8 Award-Winning Movies About British Monarchs

MRS. BROWN

Dench's first turn playing Queen Victoria came in 1997's Mrs. Brown, the plot of which isn't all that different from Victoria & Abdul. It's about Victoria's relationship with John Brown, a servant who was her confidante and close friend after the death of her husband Prince Albert, but before the arrival of Abdul Karim. There was suspicion that her relationship with Brown even turned romantic — hence the nickname "Mrs. Brown," which was used by courtiers behind her back. And like her friendship with Karim, Victoria's relationship with Brown aggravated members of the royal household. Dench nabbed a Golden Globe for this movie — an omen for history repeating itself this year?