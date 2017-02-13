The 13 Grammy Moments We Cannot Stop Talking About
You know, once we finished re-watching Beyoncé’s performance over and over again
CAMILA CABELLO MAKES HER FIRST SOLO APPEARANCE
After leaving Fifth Harmony in December, fans were eagerly awaiting Camila Cabello's first solo appearance — and they weren't disappointed when she made her big arrival in a blue ball gown and tons of diamonds, basically announcing herself as the next big pop princess.
CEE LO WEARS AN ALL-GOLD OUTFIT
The Internet had a million theories as to what inspired Cee Lo's all-gold outfit (a Ferrero Rocher, Power Rangers villains, just a deep desire to become the focus of the red carpet among them), but no matter what the inspiration really was, nobody was able to think about anything else until the show kicked off.
2 CHAINZ REMINISCES ABOUT THE BACHELOR'S CORINNE
We're all fascinated by this season's Bachelor villain, Corinne Olympios … including 2 Chainz, who, after watching a clip of the reality star in one of his past music videos, had only one question: "What was she doing? Is she ok?" he asked.
JENNIFER LOPEZ TALKS ABOUT DRAKE ON THE RED CARPET
Are they still on? Are they off now? We don't know what Drake and Jennifer Lopez's current relationship status is, but we do know that we freaked out when she told E! News, "I love Drake. He’s brilliant. We made a song together. We hung out, we had a great time. He’s amazing, I have so much love for that boy.” (We'll take it.)
ADELE OPENS THE SHOW WITH 'HELLO'
Forget the flashy lights, big production numbers or any intense choreography: This year, the Grammys kicked off with just Adele, and one word: "Hello."
CHANCE THE RAPPER WINS BEST NEW ARTIST
Before he took the Grammys to church with his joyous performance, Chance the Rapper leapt onto the stage to accept the best new artist prize. And his enthusiasm was no match for the show's producers, who tried to play him off, only to have Chance start flowing the end of his speech to the beat of the song.
TWENTY ONE PILOTS TAKE OFF THEIR PANTS TO ACCEPT BEST DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Perhaps the only time when two guys dropping their pants seemed heartwarming: While accepting the award for best duo/group performance, the members of Twenty One Pilots revealed that they once promised themselves that if they ever won a Grammy, they would do so sans trousers. "It was a few years ago. It was before Josh and I could make money playing music. As we were watching [the Grammys], we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear,” Tyler Joseph said in his acceptance speech. “We said, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this!' ”
EVERY SINGLE MOMENT OF BEYONCÉ'S PERFORMANCE
Introduced by her mother, Miss Tina, wearing a crown like the queen she is and featuring an ethereal mix of live dancers and projections, Beyoncé took to the stage early in the show, and, well, the world stopped. (As did our hearts when she tipped that chair backwards.) We still haven't fully rehydrated from all of the tears we shed during the Queen Bey's performance.
BLUE IVY STEALS THE SHOW — TWICE
Let's put it this way: In a bit filled with stars like Faith Hill, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez, Blue Ivy was still the only person that anyone paid attention to when she decided to run over and crash the "Carpool Karaoke" segment. And don't even get us started on her sparkly cat purse …
ADELE STOPS HER PERFORMANCE TO START OVER
Just a little ways into her emotional tribute to George Michael, Adele abruptly stopped, and requested that they start over, saying, “I know it’s live TV; I’m sorry I can’t do it again, like last year. I’m sorry for swearing. I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry — I can't mess this up for him. I’m sorry, I’m sorry for swearing! I’m really sorry. Sorry.” After restarting — and then nailing — the somber rendition of "Fast Love," Adele received a standing ovation from everyone in the Staples Center, and plenty of support from people at home who sympathized with her struggle.
LADY GAGA CHANNELS HER INNER ROCKER TO PERFORM WITH METALLICA
She does pop, she does jazz and with her head-banging, crowd-surfing, vocal-cord shredding performance of "Moth to a Flame" alongside Metallica, Gaga proved that she's a true heavy metal lover as well.
RIHANNA HAS THE TIME OF HER LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE
Apologies, Taylor Swift — the Grammy for Best Audience Dancer has officially been passed to Rihanna. In addition to slaying on the red carpet, RiRi managed to steal the show all night, drinking from her bejeweled flask, side-eyeing literally everyone, dancing her heart out and even calling someone on FaceTime at one point so that they could party with her. Because, as always, Rihanna is living her best life.
ADELE WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR — AND DEDICATES HER AWARD TO BEYONCÉ
The BeyHive was shocked when Adele's 25 bested Lemonade to win the night's top prize — and Adele felt the same, tearfully dedicating her win to the Queen Bey. "I can't possibly accept this award," she said in her speech to an equally emotional Beyoncé. "And I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental. It was so monumental and … all us artists here adore you. You are our light!"