The 13 Grammy Moments We Cannot Stop Talking About

TWENTY ONE PILOTS TAKE OFF THEIR PANTS TO ACCEPT BEST DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Perhaps the only time when two guys dropping their pants seemed heartwarming: While accepting the award for best duo/group performance, the members of Twenty One Pilots revealed that they once promised themselves that if they ever won a Grammy, they would do so sans trousers. "It was a few years ago. It was before Josh and I could make money playing music. As we were watching [the Grammys], we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear,” Tyler Joseph said in his acceptance speech. “We said, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this!' ”