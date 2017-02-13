Morgan Freeman needs to work on his pep talk.

In a new promo for the Oscars, the London Has Fallen actor gives a not-so-motivational speech to the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel as he readies himself for the stage in a makeup chair.

“James ‘Jimmy’ Kimmel, a man on the precipice of hosting the Oscars, an opportunity to be the toast of the town,” says Freeman speaking off-camera, and beginning innocently enough.

“Or a chance to bomb so fantastically everywhere he goes, people will say, ‘Look at sucky suck-o, he had his shot and man did he blow it in front of billions,” he tells a concerned-looking Kimmel.

This is the talk-show host’s first time emceeing Hollywood’s biggest night, after previously hosting the Emmys last year and in 2012. But the comedy vet doesn’t seem to be taking the gig to seriously, having previously admitted to forgetting to tell his parents he got the job.

Kimmel revealed he’ll be taking home a cool $15,000 for the night’s work: After announcing the figure on KROQ’s Kevin & Bean, Kimmel joked that the producers arrived at that figure because “I think it’s illegal to pay nothing.”

Kimmel, who was announced as host on Dec. 5, also admitted he was surprised to get the nod. “They asked, like, 14 people and they all said no and then there was me,” he quipped. “I absolutely was surprised.”

The 89th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 26.