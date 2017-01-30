Millie Bobby Brown Has a New ‘Man’ in Her Life – Meet Jeff!

#sagaftra #netflix #strangerthings #sagawards A video posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Millie Bobby Brown has a new actor in her life: Jeff, her SAG-AFTRA statuette!

After Sunday’s awards show, the Stranger Things actress, 12, celebrated her cast’s big win by posting a selfie video from inside her car.

“Okay everyone, we just won a SAG award for best ensemble in a drama series! I am so grateful, thank you everyone and meet Jeff,” she said while showing off the solid bronze trophy that stands 16 inches tall and weighs over 12 lbs.

Brown was spotted wiping away tears backstage, moments after her costar David Harbour’s impassioned acceptance speech.

From winning their first awards season nod to rubbing elbows and taking selfies with Hollywood A-listers, the Stranger Things starlets, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, were undoubtedly the life of the party.

From the Upside Down to Hollywood… Congratulations to the cast of @strangerthingstv! #sagawards A video posted by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Now that’s an ensemble. @strangerthingstv #sagawards A photo posted by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

So many ensemble members, they almost don’t all fit! @strangerthingstv @netflix #sagawards A video posted by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Safe to say the @strangerthingstv ensemble is pretty excited! #sagawards A video posted by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Brown, who wore a custom Armani gown and a stunning jeweled Jennifer Behr headband, also had a great time presenting the Orange Is the New Black cast with their Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series awards.

The British beauty and costar Winona Ryder also competed against each other for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.