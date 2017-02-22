The 10 Most Memorable Oscars Red Carpet Moments, Ever

WHEN JOHN TRAVOLTA SMOOCHED SCARLETT JOHANSSON

In 2015, the actor went in for a kiss on the red carpet and the actress seemed ... less than pleased. It turns out Johansson wasn't bothered at all. “The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome,” she explained to the Associated Press. “That still photo does not reflect what preceded and followed if you see the moment live." She added that she hadn’t “seen John in some years and it is always a pleasure to be greeted by him.”