The 10 Most Memorable Oscars Red Carpet Moments, Ever
In anticipation of all the new moments to come on Sunday’s red carpet, we’re reminiscing over Oscars past
WHEN BJÖRK WORE HER SWAN DRESS
Everyone remembers where they were when they saw the Icelandic artist hit the red carpet in a swan dress at the 2001 Academy Awards. #Neverforget
WHEN JOHN TRAVOLTA SMOOCHED SCARLETT JOHANSSON
In 2015, the actor went in for a kiss on the red carpet and the actress seemed ... less than pleased. It turns out Johansson wasn't bothered at all. “The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome,” she explained to the Associated Press. “That still photo does not reflect what preceded and followed if you see the moment live." She added that she hadn’t “seen John in some years and it is always a pleasure to be greeted by him.”
WHEN MELANIE GRIFFITH SAID SHE'D NEVER SEEN HER DAUGHTER'S FILM
Griffith and her daughter, Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson, were adorable on the 2015 red carpet. When asked if she had seen her daughter's racy film, Griffith expressed her pride, but confessed that she couldn't bring herself to watch it. “I don’t think I can,” Griffith said. “I think it would be strange.”
WHEN HALLE BERRY WORKED LEAVES LIKE NO ONE ELSE EVER HAS
The actress later won Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball at the 2012 Oscars, making her the first black woman to win that award.
WHEN QUENTIN TARANTINO SPAT AT A REPORTER
At the 1997 Academy Awards, the famed director spit on an MTV reporter. We never got the full story.
WHEN CHER WORE THIS
In 1986, the singer wore one of her most iconic outfits ever ... and she's racked up quite a few iconic outfits over the years.
WHEN GARY BUSEY INTERUPTED JENNIFER GARNER ON THE RED CARPET
As Ryan Seacrest was about to interview Garner in 2008, Busey rushed over to them and yelled, "Ryan! Ryan Seacrest! I've been looking for you for years!" Then he grabbed Garner and kissed her on the neck.
WHEN JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK WERE A THING
Gigli was robbed. Robbed!!
WHEN JACOB TREMBLAY'S FIRST OSCARS RED CARPET WAS THE ONLY RED CARPET THAT'S EVER MATTERED TO US
The young Room actor was the highlight of the Oscars carpet in 2016, showing off his rad Star Wars socks.
WHEN JENNIFER ANISTON AND EMMA STONE WERE THE DUO WE NEVER KNEW WE NEEDED
One day we hope to experience a hug as intense as Stone and Aniston's on the 2015 red carpet.
