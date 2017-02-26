Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets Emotional as Cast of Hamilton Wishes Him Good Luck at Oscars

The Oscars haven’t even started, but Lin-Manuel Miranda is already getting emotional.

Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night, where he was surprised with a special message from the cast of Hamilton.

To wish the Hamilton writer-actor-composer good luck, a handful of cast members got together to sing a special version of Miranda’s Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

In anticipation of @Lin_Manuel's #TheOscars nomination and performance, #HamiltonBway cast members created this video to wish him well! pic.twitter.com/gIvvHNqOME — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 26, 2017

As he watched the clip, Miranda struggled to hold back tears of appreciation.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

“I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started,” he said. “That was amazing, thank you for that.”

Miranda walked the red carpet with his mom by his side, with both of them sporting ACLU ribbons as part of their Oscar-night attire.

Along with his nomination, Miranda is also set to perform “How Far I’ll Go” during the ceremony.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

And while it’s certianly an honor just to be nominated, Miranda is also on the cusp of making history as the youngest EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner of all time. At just 37-years-old, Miranda is two years younger than the current record held by Robert Lopez, who was 39 when he won the Oscar for his work on Frozen in 2014 and completed his EGOT.