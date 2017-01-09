Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Cuddle Up at Jimmy Fallon’s Private Post-Globes Bash

Leonardo DiCaprio was solo at the Golden Globes, but he and Nina Agdal are still going strong.

The Oscar winner, 42, and his model girlfriend, 24, reunited at Jimmy Fallon’s private after party at L.A. hotspot Delilah on Sunday night, and the duo weren’t shy about showing off a little PDA.

“Leo was in a booth next to the deejay and basically gazing longingly into Nina’s eyes,” a partygoer tells PEOPLE exclusively. “At one point, she leaned into him for a cuddle. They were very relaxed together.”

DiCaprio also had his wolf pack by his side. He was seen drinking cocktails and laughing with Jonah Hill and hanging out with Tobey Maguire, who kept a low profile at the party.

Hill also danced to live music with Andrew Garfield, who hung out with Riley Keough, his costar in the upcoming movie Under the Silver Lake.

Other A-listers at the party included Kate Hudson, Jon Hamm, Sarah Paulson, Sienna Miller and Naomi Campbell.

“Jon and Sarah shared a cute moment, hugging each other and congratulating each other on their mutual success,” says another source. “Kate went around the room to congratulate the nominees and winners, but kept close to her girlfriends.”

Around midnight, Fallon “hopped on the mic and gave a brief speech congratulating all of the artists who were in attendance and were nominated or won,” adds the source. “He gave a champagne toast and told everyone to enjoy the rest of the night.”

Guests dined on deviled eggs, chicken sliders, shrimp cocktail, roasted chicken and skewers, and sipped on champagne and custom Golden Globe cocktails.