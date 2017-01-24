If you’ve tuned in for even a second of awards season this year, you know that La La Land is the film to watch. It swept the Golden Globes, taking home seven awards (which, by the way, set a new record for the most Globes won by a single film, ever) and tied the record for most Academy Award nominations received by a single film — 14. But will it do the same at this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards? Not likely — in fact, the Best Picture contender isn’t even in the running for the SAG equivalent, outstanding cast in a motion picture.

But don’t worry about this hurting the film’s chances come Oscar night — just look at these 13 films that went on to Oscar glory without the Screen Actors Guild’s top prize.

2016: Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant

The most talked-about acting honoree throughout the 2016 awards season was Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mad Max: Fury Road picked up trophy after trophy at the Oscars, but both failed to nab an outstanding cast nomination during last year’s awards. Another notable absence? Room, which was a surprise Best Picture nominee that missed the nod at the SAG Awards.

2015: Selma

Selma‘s lack of nominations was a dark spot in the 2015 awards season — in particular, the lack of nominations for David Oyelowo’s portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. and director Ava DuVernay. It started earlier, however, with Selma missing the outstanding cast nomination at the SAG Awards, too.

2014: 12 Years a Slave, The Wolf of Wall Street

12 Years a Slave went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture, but it was absent on the list of outstanding cast nominations. Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street was another Oscar favorite, but it didn’t get a nomination at the SAG Awards — not even for Leonardo DiCaprio!

2012: War Horse, Moneyball

This was the year of The Artist and The Help; the latter won the top prize at the SAG Awards, and the former won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Longtime awards season frontrunners Moneyball and War Horse, however, failed to score the SAG Awards nomination, though they both were nominated for Oscars. )We can only assume War Horse’s lack of nomination was due to the fact that its main character was, well, a horse.)

2010: The Blind Side, Up in the Air

Remember the year of Sandra Bullock’s awards season takeover? She picked up every trophy you can imagine for The Blind Side, and while the actors in Up in the Air weren’t quite as successful, they still nabbed individual nominations at most major award shows, including the SAG Awards. But neither film was nominated for outstanding cast, losing out to films like Nine, which only got one major Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actress, for Penélope Cruz).

2008: Atonement, There Will Be Blood

2008 was an odd awards season: due to the writer’s strike, people weren’t sure if the shows would go on at all (and for the Golden Globes, they didn’t!). Things still had a lingering weirdness (the show was only able to go on after the Writer’s Guild granted a waiver to Screen Actors Guild members to attend without crossing picket lines), which might explain two frontrunner films, Atonement and There Will Be Blood, being left off the outstanding cast nomination list.

2007: The Queen, Letters from Iwo Jima

Proving that one standout actor isn’t enough for an outstanding cast nomination, Helen Mirren’s film, The Queen, missed out in 2007, as well as Clint Eastwood’s World War II film, Letters from Iwo Jima.