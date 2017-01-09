Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Have the Nerdiest of Plans After the Golden Globes

Hollywood’s cutest couple has plans after the Golden Globes conclude on Sunday night and they have nothing to do with a hip afterparty: it’s game night!

Kristen Bell, 36, and Dax Shepard, 42, have proven time and again that they are serious #relationshipgoals, but they’ve also shown that they can be the nerdiest couple in the business.

“We’re going to play Settlers of Catan at 8 o’clock p.m.,” Shepard said, when asked what he and his wife would be up to after the Golden Globes.

“We have a strict 8 o’clock start for game night tonight,” Bell added.

The Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game (think Monopoly) where players assume roles of settlers, each attempting to build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources.

“If anybody knew what was up, they’d all be playing a game night as well,” Bell said, while Shepard added they will probably be wearing onesies while playing.

The game might sound innocent enough, but Bell quipped that Catan has ruined relationships.

“It causes riffs, it’s broken friendships,” she joked. “We fight when we play it.”

If they do fight, it doesn’t show. The couple, who’ve been married for three years and together for nine, recently spent a romantic holiday together at California’s Mammoth Mountain.

“I met the hottest guy on the slopes today, and promptly made out with him,” Bell wrote on Instagram.

Shepard also posted the photo, writing, “It’s hot as hell outside.”

They share two daughters: Lincoln, 3 ½, and Delta, 2.