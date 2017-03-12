Awards

See All the Stars Who Got Slimed at Saturday’s Kids’ Choice Awards

From presenter Demi Lovato to host John Cena, no one was spared

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DEMI LOVATO

On hand to introduce her new film Smurfs: The Lost Village, Lovato went green, not blue, when surprisingly hit with the slimy stuff. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

KEVIN HART

More into the experience? Triple winner Hart, who told the crowd, "I have waited my whole life to get slimed."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

THE POWER RANGERS

Not even this crew's skills could save them from the green goo.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

JOHN CENA

Considering it's pretty much tradition to slime the host, we're going to guess the WWE star saw this one coming.

