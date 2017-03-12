The Countdown Begins! New Wonder Woman Footage Premieres at Kids' Choice Awards - See the Action-Packed Clip
Awards
See All the Stars Who Got Slimed at Saturday’s Kids’ Choice Awards
From presenter Demi Lovato to host John Cena, no one was spared
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
1 of 4
DEMI LOVATO
On hand to introduce her new film Smurfs: The Lost Village, Lovato went green, not blue, when surprisingly hit with the slimy stuff.
2 of 4
KEVIN HART
More into the experience? Triple winner Hart, who told the crowd, "I have waited my whole life to get slimed."
3 of 4
THE POWER RANGERS
Not even this crew's skills could save them from the green goo.
4 of 4
JOHN CENA
Considering it's pretty much tradition to slime the host, we're going to guess the WWE star saw this one coming.
See Also
More
The Countdown Begins! New Wonder Woman Footage Premieres at Kids' Choice Awards - See the Action-Packed Clip
More
Missed the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Here’s Everything You Need to Know, in Photos
Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs Delivers Post-Oscars Pep Talk to Members
Oscars Stage Manager Says Accountants ‘Froze’ After Wrong Winner for Best Picture was Announced
How Steve Harvey Reacted to the Shocking Oscars Fiasco: ‘Boy, Do I Know That Feeling’
Shirley MacLaine on Younger Brother Warren Beatty's Oscar Flub: 'We're All Processing the Horror of It'