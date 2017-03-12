People

Awards

The 5 Best Gifs from the Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

By

Posted on

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards kicked off in L.A. on Saturday night with stars, smiles and lots of slime. But before celebs like John Stamos and Heidi Klum hit the stage, they hit the GIPHY photo booth, creating exclusive GIFS courtesy of Nickelodeon and GIPHY, made live with GIPHY Frame.

See more GIFs live from the Kid’s Choice Awards by visiting their official GIPHY Channel, and in the meantime, find our favorites below.

Big Sean

Noah Cyrus

Nick Cannon and Heidi Klum

Miranda Cosgrove

John Stamos

Have mercy!

