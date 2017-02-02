BFFs and Favorite Frenemies Among the New Categories Added to Kids’ Choice Awards 2017: Nominees Announced!

It’s almost slime time!

The nominations for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 — set to air March 11 with WWE Superstar John Cena as host — have trickled in.

The nominees for favorite movie actor include Ben Affleck, Will Arnett, Henry Cavill, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

Voting opens in 28 categories on Nick.com on Thursday, as well as the Nick app. New categories added this year include BBFs (Best Friends Forever), Favorite Frenemies, Most Wanted Pet and #Squad.

From the looks of the BFF category, Kevin Hart is the ultimate friend — he isn’t nominated just once, but twice. Nominees include Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance, Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart & Ice Cube, Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto, Neel Sethi & Bill Murray, and Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson.

Voters may also mark their ballots on Twitter and Facebook using special KCA hashtags and the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 will be broadcast live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center on March 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.