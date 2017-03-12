Meet the Kids’ Choice Awards Most Talented Attendee

If there was a Kids’ Choice Award for Best Reason for Attending the Kids’ Choice Awards, 8-year-old Juanita would have it in the bag.

The cancer survivor made headlines Saturday evening at the annual slime-infused Nickelodeon event in Los Angeles, hitting the red carpet to photograph some of the night’s biggest stars (including Gwen Stefani, above, and Nickelodeon favorites Kira Kosarin and Mace Coronel, below).

Juanita was sent to the event on behalf of the Pablove Foundation, whose mission is to help fund pediatric cancer research, educate affected families and provide opportunities in the arts for children living with the disease.

Juanita is part of the Pablove Shutterbugs program which, according to the organization’s website, “teach[es] children living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography.”

This isn’t the first time Juanita taken the red carpet at a glitzy, celeb-filled event by storm: In January, she attended the 2017 Golden Globes, snapping photos of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

According to E! News, Juanita is in remission after battling cancer for almost three years. She’s now back in school attending third-grade classes. She loves taking photos of her dog Charlie, recently learned to ride a bike and spent time last summer taking photography workshops at the Pablove Shutterbugs Alumni Summer Camp.