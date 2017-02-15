Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Unbreakable Bond: From Boston Upstarts to Oscar Heavyweights
The Cutest Kids to Ever Attend the Oscars
No matter if they picked up a little gold man statue or not, these kids won all the accolades for shining at the Academy Awards — even if they had to get their parents to drive them there
SUNNY PAWAR
Okay, so the little Lion star isn't nominated for an Oscar this year, but he'll surely be at the show along with his costars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman, who are nominated. The 8-year-old actor charmed audiences when he presented at the Golden Globes, and there's no doubt he'll continue to do so at the Academy Awards, too.
TATUM O'NEAL
Starring in Paper Moon, O'Neal picked up the trophy for Best Supporting Actress at the tender at the age of 10 years old. She gave a super-short speech, thanking the film's director, Peter Bogdanovich, and her father (slash costar), Ryan O'Neal. She wore a tuxedo to the ceremony, an iconic look now synonymous with her win. More than 40 years after her win, she's still the youngest person to win a competitive Oscar.
JACOB TREMBLAY
Another actor who wasn't nominated (for shame!) but still managed to steal the show was Room's Tremblay. He presented alongside fellow young actor, Abraham Attah, of Beasts of No Nation, standing on top of a wood box to bring him up to size. Proving that sometimes, kids just can't control themselves, Tremblay gave host Chris Rock a shoutout for his performance in Madagascar: "He's the zebra. He's hilarious!"
ANGELINA JOLIE
She wasn't nominated, but back in 1986, Jolie made her Oscars debut with her dad, Jon Voight. She wore a very '80s ruffled lace dress, and seemed right at home on the red carpet. Which makes sense, as she headed back to the show 13 years later to pick up her own trophy for Girl, Interrupted.
HAILEE STEINFELD
Long before she was a member of Taylor Swift's squad, Steinfeld got her big break in the Coen Brothers' film True Grit. The movie was such a success that it earned the 14-year-old a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She ultimately lost, but won the fashion game of the night in a sweet pale pink dress.
HALEY JOEL OSMENT
He can see dead people — and it nabbed him an Oscar nod! Osment attended the show in 2000, receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for The Sixth Sense. At 11, he looked dapper in his tiny tux, though he lost out on the prize to Michael Caine for The Cider House Rules.
ABIGAIL BRESLIN
Long before she was a Scream Queen, Breslin made a splashy debut in Little Miss Sunshine. At 10 years old, she attended the Oscars that year in pink dress covered in flowers, presenting the award for Animated Short Film alongside fellow pint-sized actor Jaden Smith, who starred in The Pursuit of Happyness alongside his dad, Will Smith, that year.
QUVENZHANÉ WALLIS
She didn't take home the prize, but Wallis made history in 2013 when she became the youngest-ever Best Actress Oscar nominee for her performance in Beasts of the Southern Wild. What's even more impressive, is that she was nominated at age nine, but was just six years old during filming. She lost to Jennifer Lawrence, but stole the accessory spotlight with her adorable dog purse.
ANNA PAQUIN
Paquin also won an Oscar at a very young age — but misses the mark on the the youngest-ever winner by a year. Paquin won for The Piano, along with her costar, Holly Hunter. Her speech was slightly longer than O'Neal's, though it took her a few seconds to get it started. And her look of shock when she won the award? Well, that deserves an Oscar of its own.
SAOIRSE RONAN
Ronan collected nomination after nomination in 2008 for her performance in Atonement. However, due to the writers' strike, she wasn't able to attend the Golden Globes, which was canceled. She did however, get to go to the SAG Awards, and later, the Oscars, at 13 years old. Eight years later, she returned to the Oscars all grown up when she was nominated for Brooklyn — and for both ceremonies, she wore emerald green, a fitting choice for the Irish actress.
KEISHA CASTLE-HUGHES
She was on the brink of her teenage years, but Castle-Hughes earned the praise of people of all ages for her performance in Whale Rider, for which she was nominated for Best Actress in 2003. Just a few years later, she made headlines for another reason — welcoming her first child at the age of 17. Since then, she's been back on screen, guest-starring on shows like Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.
