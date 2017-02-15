The Cutest Kids to Ever Attend the Oscars

SAOIRSE RONAN

Ronan collected nomination after nomination in 2008 for her performance in Atonement. However, due to the writers' strike, she wasn't able to attend the Golden Globes, which was canceled. She did however, get to go to the SAG Awards, and later, the Oscars, at 13 years old. Eight years later, she returned to the Oscars all grown up when she was nominated for Brooklyn — and for both ceremonies, she wore emerald green, a fitting choice for the Irish actress.