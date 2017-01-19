Johnny Depp Thanks Fans Who ‘Stood By Me, Trusted Me’ at 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp thanked fans for their support in a speech at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night – just days after finalizing his tempestuous divorce from wife Amber Heard.

While accepting the favorite movie icon award at the show’s close, Depp told the audience, “I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you.”

He added, “You’ve very, very graciously invited me here tonight. I appreciate that very much – you have no idea how much I appreciate it.”

See Johnny Depp accept his award for “Favorite Movie Icon” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D8fcH0JNuN — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017

Depp, 53, was wed to Heard for 15 months before she filed for divorce last May and accused him of prolonged domestic abuse.

The divorce was finally settled on Jan. 13, with a Los Angeles judge finalizing the pair’s previously agreed upon $7 million divorce settlement, which was to be donated to charity.

The judge had denied Depp’s request to impose a $100,000 sanction on Heard for allegedly delaying the proceeding. Depp will also pay $500,000 toward Heard’s legal fees, according to court papers.

“I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by the well wishes to my family and to myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you and say thank you,” Depp said during his Wednesday speech,”and tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you because in all honesty we all know that none of us, especially me, wouldn’t be standing up here if it wasn’t for you tonight.”

He ended the show with a call-out to his late mother – who died in May 2015 – saying, “Give ’em hell, Betty Sue!”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Last-Minute $7 Million Settlement

Earlier on Wednesday, Depp was spotted on the set of his upcoming film Labyrinth in Los Angeles. The actor is sporting a new mustache for his role as a detective who investigates the Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. murders.

Heard also stepped out following the divorce finalization, grabbing a meal with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday.