Jimmy Kimmel Tweets at Donald Trump While on Oscars Stage: ‘U Up?’

Jimmy Kimmel is worried about our president.

A couple of hours into the show, the host came out and said he was worried about the silent President Donald Trump. Although Trump tends to be vocal on Twitter about various pop culture events, the president had yet to tweet about the Oscars.

“We’re more two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us once and I’m starting to get worried about him,” Kimmel said before a live shot of his phone screen was projected onto the big screen in the back of the stage.

The host then tweeted at Trump’s account, sending him a simple,”Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” And Kimmel took the joke further by sending another tweet that referenced the president’s earlier beef with Meryl Streep by saying “#Merylsayshi.”

Apart from the laughing crowd there was one other person on board with Kimmel’s Twitter bit — the company’s PR team. Nick Pacilio, who works on Twitter’s communications team, tweeted a couple exclamation points in response to Kimmel’s first tweet.

This isn’t the first time the social media platform has been used as a bit at the Oscars. Three years ago, host Ellen DeGeneres famously made Twitter history when she assembled a group of the biggest stars at the show to take an Internet-breaking selfie. Her aim to be the most retweeted post on the platform was more than achieved with millions of people granting her wish.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Your move, Mr. President.