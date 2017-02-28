Jimmy Kimmel Shows Backstage Security Footage of 'What Happened with the Envelope' at Oscars

The now-infamous ending of Sunday’s Academy Awards — in which Bonnie and Clyde costars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight, the actual victor — had everyone on both sides of the screen scrambling to figure out what had happened.

But while the Academy has placed blame on PricewaterhouseCoopers and their accountant, the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel is jokingly pointing fingers at someone else for the error: his security guard, Guillermo Rodriguez.

In the cold opening to Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 49-year-old comedian showed security footage of what really went down backstage during what is now being called “envelopegate.”

According to the segment, titled “Here’s What Happened with the Envelope,” it appears Rodriguez was indulging on the Junior Mints handed out by Kimmel during the show and needed a napkin to wipe his mouth. Not realize what he was grabbing, he used the Best Picture envelope and then tossed it aside before drinking from a large bottle of tequila.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Of course, the whole clip was just a joke. Later in the show, Kimmel explained what he saw happen during the Hollywood Who-Done-It, and reassured viewers that the mix-up was not a hoax.

“As I walked offstage, people started to speculate that maybe I was pulling a prank. Which, trust me, if I had pulled a prank in that situation, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name in the envelope when they opened it. There would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon inside. It was not a prank,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Moonlight Wins Best Picture

“And by the way, the producers of La La Land were very gracious, on stage and off,” Kimmel continued. “They handled it very well. It was a very amicable custody arrangement. They didn’t even ask for visitation or anything.”

After the show, Kimmel said he met up with Beatty in the green room to collect more intel because “when you do a show like this, you aren’t just the host, you’re also the lead detective, the sheriff of the show.”

“For whatever reason, they have two of each envelope,” Kimmel said. “There’s a regular envelope and a backup envelope, just to make it more confusing. The accountants gave Warren the wrong card, and they apologized for it today. So it wasn’t Warren Beatty’s fault. And Faye Dunaway, she made quite a getaway. She read the wrong name and split. She got the hell out of there.”