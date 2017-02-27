Jimmy Kimmel Lashes Out at President Trump During Feisty Oscars Opener

Let’s make one thing clear: Jimmy Kimmel is not here to unite the nation.

Kimmel brought razor-sharp humor to several surprising targets in front of a packed audience at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

“People have been telling me it’s time to bring everyone together, ‘You need to say something to unite us,” Kimmel said. “Let’s just get something straight off the top. I can’t do that.”

RELATED VIDEO: The 2017 Oscar Nominees, By the Numbers

But just because Kimmel didn’t have any words of wisdom to unite the country doesn’t mean he shied away from getting political during his opening remarks.

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

“I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him. It has been an amazing year for movies. Black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz. That’s what you call progress.”

And of course, Kimmel couldn’t help but call out the “underrated” Meryl Streep.

“Meryl, stand up if you would,” she said. “Everybody, please join me in giving her a totally under deserved round of applause, will you? The highly overrated Meryl Streep everyone.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

.@JimmyKimmel, that monologue was so brilliant it's already overrated. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

Just after the speech, former Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her approval of the speech — with her own sly nod to Trump. She then announced that “you’ve got this job for life.”

The late night host then joked that the President would likely respond to the night’s event during his “5 a.m. bowel movement.”

“I think that’s pretty darn excellent if you ask me,” he concluded.