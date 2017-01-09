Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Apologizes for Flubbing Hidden Figures at Golden Globes: 'I am Deeply Sorry'

Jenna Bush Hager is sincerely sorry for mistaking the movie title Hidden Figures for “Hidden Fences” at the Golden Globes.

On Monday, the 35-year-old took the time out to tearfully apologize for those she offended during her first time as a Golden Globes red carpet reporter. She had interviewed Pharrell Williams, who was nominated for his best original score for the movie, and mixed up the movie Fences with Hidden Figures.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

“I had an error in the night that I have to apologize for,” she began to say on the Today show. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally, with the electricity of the red carpet, I’ve never done one before… I called Hidden Figures, ‘Hidden Fences.’ ”

Hidden Figures is centered around three black women working behind-the-scenes at NASA in the 1960s and Fences is another movie starring black actors, with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in the leading roles of a film based on August Wilson’s play.

“I’ve seen both movies, I thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts from both of the movies. And if I offended people, I am deeply sorry,” the morning host continued. “It was a mistake… I am not perfect. I’m authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do was make anybody feel lesser than who they are.”

She ended her apology by saying, “It was a mistake and I hope we all can move on.”

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

Bush Hager wasn’t the only one to combine the two movie titles. During the show, Michael Keaton also referred to “Hidden Fences” when listing the nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture.