Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton to Present 2016 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin

It’s going to be a 9 to 5 reunion for Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards when they present their former costar and longtime friend, Lily Tomlin, with the 53rd SAG Life Achievement Award, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

The legendary actresses share a long history and close friendship stemming from their classic comedy film about three working women living out their fantasies of getting even with their bigoted boss.

At the time the film was shot, Fonda and Tomlin were already friends who were recognized by their peers as some of the best actresses in the business. It was Parton’s first feature film, although she had already built a successful music career for herself with live TV performances and concert tours. Parton wrote and performed the film’s title song, received several accolades for it.

The 70-year-old singer was honored at the 50th Annual CMA Awards with the 2016 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which Tomlin presented to her.

Fonda won the Oscar twice for her performances in Klute and Coming Home. She was the recipient of the 2014 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and was honored with a SAG nomination in the same year for her performance as Nancy Reagan in Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

Tomlin, who currently stars opposite Fonda in her Emmy-nominated role on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, is perhaps most well-known for her work on TV’s Laugh-In and on the big screen in Robert Altman’s Nashville, Jim Abraham’s Big Business and David O. Russell’s I Heart Huckabees.

The 77-year-old actress joined Fonda on her 79th birthday at a rally in Los Angeles supporting those in Standing Rock who were protesting against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The SAG Life Achievement Award is a fitting honor for Tomlin, who has already received many awards for her performances and contributions to the industry such as: a 2014 Kennedy Center Award, the 2003 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, two Peabody Awards, multiple Emmys, numerous American Comedy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Grammy, a Writers Guild of America Award and both the Crystal Award and the Lucy Award from Women in Film.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.