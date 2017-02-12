Jamie Dornan and Wife Amelia Warner Dazzle at BAFTAs Red Carpet as Fifty Shades Darker Makes a Splash in Theaters

It’s a chilly night in London, but Fifty Shades Darker star Jamie Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner, were heating up the red carpet at this year’s BAFTA Awards.

Dornan, who reprised his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades sequel, walked onto the carpet outside London’s Royal Albert Hall to raucous cheers from his fans, who had been chanting his name throughout the evening in anticipation of his arrival.

The actor, 34, looked sharp in a classic tux with a bow tie, while Warner, 34, wowed in a shimmering rainbow sequin dress.

With two little girls at home, the couple seemed happy for the night out on the town. But Dornan recently told Live! With Kelly that he’s adjusting well to the time commitments of being a father.

“It’s been a big adjustment and it’s definitely harder and you get less time to yourself, but human beings are very good at adaptation,” the Irish actor said. “You have to just go with it and accept less sleep and accept less time in your hands and accept less reading of books and washing and all the usual things you do in a day.”

RELATED: Fifty Shades Darker Star Jamie Dornan Says He Can Sing ‘Every Line’ From Frozen

While fans often associate the father of two with his onscreen alter ego, Dornan has been quick to point out the differences between himself and Mr. Grey — namely in the bedroom.

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Dornan told GQ Australia about his character’s sexual proclivities. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

But there’s more than separating the man from the character than just sex. “[He’s] not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” Dornan added. “All my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

Fifty Shades Darker is in theaters now.