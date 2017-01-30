James Marsden Takes Lookalike Teenage Son Jack to the Screen Actors Guild Awards

James Marsden brought a special date to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards: his lookalike son Jack!

“We’re excited. I’m just trying to keep up with him, the dress, the attire, he wears things I can’t,” the Westworld actor said during PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s red carpet pre-show.

Rocking platinum blonde hair and a head-to-toe black ensemble, the sunglass-wearing 15-year-old added: “I’m ready.”

Marsden, 43, and ex-wife Mary Elizabeth Linde are also parents to 11-year-old Mary. The actor also has a 4-year-old son, William Luca, from a another relationship.

“He’s a great kid, he doesn’t need much advice, I go to him for advice,” Marsden said of his son during E!’s red carpet show.

The proud dad also shared some sound advice to his son, who aspires to be a musician. “Stay true to your heart and respect others regardless of what business you’re in, be a decent human being,” he said.

Marsden is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category for HBO’s Westworld.