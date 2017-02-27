Inside the Hollywood Tour Bus Oscar Gag: The Customers — Including Newlywed Couple — Really Had No Idea!

A few unsuspecting celebrity enthusiasts were in for the surprise of their lives when their Hollywood tour bus made a stop at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel enlisted the help of Starline City Sightseeing Hollywood bus tours to pull off the elaborate gag — and the company was more than happy to get in on the joke.

“It was a surprise for the customers,” a Starline employee told PEOPLE. “They thought they were just on a normal tour. A few people had made reservations but others bought their tickets that day.”

But this tour was certainly anything but normal. Kimmel brought the group into the Dolby Theatre, letting them get up close and personal with the biggest names in the industry.

Once the group entered the theater, they hugged, kissed and took selfies with celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Ryan Gosling. A few lucky passengers even got to hold Mahershala Ali‘s newly-won Oscar trophy.

Newlyweds Yulree Chen and Patrick Tio took to Instagram to share a selfie they snapped with Gosling from inside the ceremony.

“Yes, we were there,” Chen wrote. “BLOWING OUR MINDS.”

Yes, we were there. Thanks to @jimmykimmel and @starlinetours for BLOWING OUR MINDS. #sounreal #unbelievable #theoscars A post shared by Yulree Chun (전율리) (@yulch) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

And to make sure the joke went off without a hitch, a few of the employees were also left in the dark until the big reveal.

“They didn’t tell us here. I didn’t find out until I came in on my shift tonight,” they said. “I couldn’t believe it!”