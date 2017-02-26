Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.
Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight pulled off a clean sweep at the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, winning six awards including best picture.
The powerful coming-of-age story, which tied Andrea Arnold’s American Honey with six nominations to pace the field heading into Saturday afternoon, also won best director for Jenkins, best editing, best cinematography, and best screenplay for Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney (who has a story credit on the film). In addition, the Moonlight cast was awarded the Robert Altman Award for best acting ensemble.
In the acting categories, Casey Affleck took home best actor honors for Manchester by the Sea, while Isabelle Huppert won best actress for Elle (both are acting nominees in their corresponding categories at the Academy Awards). Other winners on Saturday included Other People star Molly Shannon (best supporting actress) and Hell or High Water actor Ben Foster (best supporting actor).
Robert Eggers’ The Witch won best first screenplay and best first feature. O.J.: Made In America was awarded best documentary.
The Spirit Awards act as a more casual preamble to the Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday night. While Moonlight scored eight nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, including best picture, the film is not expected to dominate at the Oscars like it did on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica, California, as Damien Chazelle’s La La Land is the front-runner in a number of categories. That film, which landed a record-tying 14 nominations overall, was not among this year’s Spirit Awards nominees on account of its budget being too high for consideration. (The Spirit Awards cap eligibility at around $20 million; La La Land cost a reported $30 million.)
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Feature
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Moonlight
Best Director
Andrea Arnold, American Honey
WINNER: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Pablo Larraín, Jackie
Jeff Nichols, Loving
Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women
Best Male Lead
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood, Free in Deed
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons, Other People
Tim Roth, Chronic
Best Female Lead
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Sasha Lane, American Honey
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Female
Edwina Findley, Free In Deed
Paulina Garcia, Little Men
Lily Gladstone, Certain Women
Riley Keough, American Honey
WINNER: Molly Shannon, Other People
Best Supporting Male
Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash
WINNER: Ben Foster, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf, American Honey
Craig Robinson, Morris from America
Best First Feature
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man
WINNER: The Witch
Best Documentary
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
WINNER: OJ: Made in America
Sonita
Under the Sun
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Barry Jenkins (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney), Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Little Men
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best First Screenplay
WINNER: Robert Eggers, The Witch
Chris Kelly, Other People
Adam Mansbach, Barry
Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses
Craig Shilowich, Christine
Best Cinematography
Ava Berkofsky, Free In Deed
Lol Crawley, The Childhood of a Leader
Zach Kuperstein, The Eyes of My Mother
WINNER: James Laxton, Moonlight
Robbie Ryan, American Honey
Best Editing
Matthew Hannam, Swiss Army Man
Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, Moonlight
Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water
Sebastián Sepúlveda, Jackie
Best International Film
Aquarius
Chevalier
My Golden Days
WINNER: Toni Erdmann
Under the Shadow
John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $500,000)
Free in Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom
WINNER: Spa Night
Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)
WINNER: Moonlight