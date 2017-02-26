Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight pulled off a clean sweep at the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, winning six awards including best picture.

The powerful coming-of-age story, which tied Andrea Arnold’s American Honey with six nominations to pace the field heading into Saturday afternoon, also won best director for Jenkins, best editing, best cinematography, and best screenplay for Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney (who has a story credit on the film). In addition, the Moonlight cast was awarded the Robert Altman Award for best acting ensemble.

In the acting categories, Casey Affleck took home best actor honors for Manchester by the Sea, while Isabelle Huppert won best actress for Elle (both are acting nominees in their corresponding categories at the Academy Awards). Other winners on Saturday included Other People star Molly Shannon (best supporting actress) and Hell or High Water actor Ben Foster (best supporting actor).

Robert Eggers’ The Witch won best first screenplay and best first feature. O.J.: Made In America was awarded best documentary.

The Spirit Awards act as a more casual preamble to the Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday night. While Moonlight scored eight nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, including best picture, the film is not expected to dominate at the Oscars like it did on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica, California, as Damien Chazelle’s La La Land is the front-runner in a number of categories. That film, which landed a record-tying 14 nominations overall, was not among this year’s Spirit Awards nominees on account of its budget being too high for consideration. (The Spirit Awards cap eligibility at around $20 million; La La Land cost a reported $30 million.)

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Feature

American Honey

Chronic

Jackie

Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Director

Andrea Arnold, American Honey

WINNER: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Pablo Larraín, Jackie

Jeff Nichols, Loving

Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women

Best Male Lead

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

David Harewood, Free in Deed

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Jesse Plemons, Other People

Tim Roth, Chronic

Best Female Lead

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Sasha Lane, American Honey

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Female

Edwina Findley, Free In Deed

Paulina Garcia, Little Men

Lily Gladstone, Certain Women

Riley Keough, American Honey

WINNER: Molly Shannon, Other People

Best Supporting Male

Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash

WINNER: Ben Foster, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Shia LaBeouf, American Honey

Craig Robinson, Morris from America

Best First Feature

The Childhood of a Leader

The Fits

Other People

Swiss Army Man

WINNER: The Witch

Best Documentary

13th

Cameraperson

I Am Not Your Negro

WINNER: OJ: Made in America

Sonita

Under the Sun

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Barry Jenkins (story by Tarell Alvin McCraney), Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Little Men

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best First Screenplay

WINNER: Robert Eggers, The Witch

Chris Kelly, Other People

Adam Mansbach, Barry

Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses

Craig Shilowich, Christine

Best Cinematography

Ava Berkofsky, Free In Deed

Lol Crawley, The Childhood of a Leader

Zach Kuperstein, The Eyes of My Mother

WINNER: James Laxton, Moonlight

Robbie Ryan, American Honey

Best Editing

Matthew Hannam, Swiss Army Man

Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water

Sebastián Sepúlveda, Jackie

Best International Film

Aquarius

Chevalier

My Golden Days

WINNER: Toni Erdmann

Under the Shadow

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $500,000)

Free in Deed

Hunter Gatherer

Lovesong

Nakom

WINNER: Spa Night

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

WINNER: Moonlight