Missed the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Here’s Everything You Need to Know, in Photos

JT started the night off right, Katy recruited some cute kids and Bruno brought the house down

KATY KICKED OFF THE NIGHT — WITH KIDS

Perry recruited a cute troupe of pint-sized backup dancers for an impassioned performance of her new single "Chained to the Rhythm" — which also featured a giant hamster and her new breakover haircut

JT SPOKE FROM THE HEART 

Accepting the award for song of the year for his "Can't Stop the Feeling," Timberlake spoke about inclusion. "If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans — or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee," he said. "Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f— ’em."

MILEY SUPPORTED HER LITTLE SIS

Cyrus was on hand to introduce her little sis Noah, who performed her single "Make Me (Cry)" with Labrinth. And the older Cyrus was not shy about fangirling. "This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable," Cyrus — in an 'I Heart Noah' T-shirt — said. "She knows who she is as an artist and I can't wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me."

DJ KHALED BROUGHT HIS BABY 

Baby's second awards show! After bringing son Asahd, 4 months, to the Grammys in February, the star brought him back out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to help introduce performer Ed Sheeran. 

ED WAS TWICE AS NICE

Fans got a double dose of Sheeran — whose album Divide dropped last week — when he hit the stage to perform not one but two new songs: "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill." 

BRUNO WON BIG

They saved the best for last: Innovator Award winner Bruno Mars performed a medley of his hits before accepting the night's last honor — and made fans pretty happy with his speech. "I genuinely feel like I'm just getting started, so buckle up," he said. "I don't know where we're going yet, but we're going."

