Missed the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Here’s Everything You Need to Know, in Photos

JT SPOKE FROM THE HEART

Accepting the award for song of the year for his "Can't Stop the Feeling," Timberlake spoke about inclusion. "If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans — or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee," he said. "Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f— ’em."