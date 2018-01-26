Relive 12 of the Most Iconic Grammys Performances Ever

An impressive list of performers, including Pink, Patti LuPone and Cardi B, will take the stage at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Before we find out what the stars have planned for the milestone ceremony, we’re looking back at past performances that earned coveted spots in Grammys history, from the earth-shatteringly soulful to the unbelievably athletic.

Michael Jackson — 1988

Pulling out his best moves for “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Man in the Mirror,” Jackson gave us a firm reminder of why he achieved legend status with this Bad-era Grammy blowout.

Lady Gaga — 2011

After being carried down the carpet in a giant egg, Gaga hatched onstage to the tune of “Born This Way.” The star will be performing a track from her latest album, Joanne, at the 2018 awards.

Jennifer Hudson — 2012

Hudson was tasked with paying tribute to Whitney Houston just one day after the legendary singer’s death. Her emotional rendition of “I Will Always Love You” remains just as chill-inducing to this day.

Eminem and Elton John — 2001

Following vehement backlash to his controversial lyrics and accusations of homophobia, the rapper shocked viewers by performing “Stan” alongside the gay icon. John is slated to return to the Grammys again on Sunday — this time alongside Miley Cyrus.

Prince and Beyoncé — 2014

The singers joined forces to blow us away with a medley of “Purple Rain,” “Baby I’m A Star,” “Crazy in Love” and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Aretha Franklin — 1998

When opera superstar Luciano Pavarotti dropped out of his Grammys performance with a sore throat, Franklin stepped in to sing “Nessun Dorma.” Céline Dion’s reaction to the last-minute substitution says it all.

Kendrick Lamar — 2016

Lamar literally lit up the stage with a meaningful medley of hits from To Pimp a Butterfly. The rapper is returning to the Grammys stage in 2018, and is up for seven awards.

Eric Clapton — 1993

We can’t imagine anyone at the L.A. ceremony was immune to the tear-inducing performance of “Tears in Heaven,” which was inspired by the tragic death of Clapton’s young son. The singer was honored with a total of six awards that night.

Adele — 2012

Making her first major concert appearance following her vocal cord surgery, Adele proved her world wonder of a voice was still intact. “Rolling In The Deep” went on to win the evening’s award for song of the year.

Tina Turner — 1985

All Turner needed was a spotlight for her powerhouse performance of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Pink — 2010

Look no further than Pink’s aerial performance of “Glitter In The Air” to see why she has some of pop’s most formidable staying power. Very few stars could deliver such athleticism, soul and vocal perfection — all while making it look effortless.

Beyoncé and Jay Z — 2014

Music’s first couple opened the 56th annual Grammys with an almost impossibly sexy performance of the Beyoncé song “Drunk In Love.”

CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.